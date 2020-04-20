India's comments on state of minorities in Pak 'completely ill-founded': FO

India's comments on state of minorities in Pak 'completely ill-founded': FOPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:41 IST
The Foreign Office said on Monday that India's comments about the state of minorities in Pakistan were "irresponsible" and "completely ill-founded." India on Sunday trashed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments alleging targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. "Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbors," the MEA spokesperson said in New Delhi
"We reject the Indian MEA Spokesperson's irresponsible and completely ill-founded remarks," the FO said
It said that the "treatment of minorities in India is a matter of serious concern not only for the Indian minorities and the neighboring countries but also for the international community."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
