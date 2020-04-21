Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu, Gantz seal coalition deal to form government in Israel

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:13 IST
Netanyahu, Gantz seal coalition deal to form government in Israel
Representative image

Ending almost a year and a half of political deadlock, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party have sealed a coalition deal that would see a new government in place soon. The coalition deal allows Netanyahu to lead the government first for 18 months before he makes way for Gantz in a rotation agreement, further extending his record as the longest serving premier in Israel's history. Netanyahu, 70, in July last year supassed the record of longest serving Prime Minister of the country held by one of the founding fathers of the Jewish state, David Ben-Gurion.

A joint statement by Blue and White and Netanyahu's ruling Likud party said that the agreement was to form a "national emergency government", apparently to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. "We prevented fourth elections. We'll safeguard democracy," Gantz tweeted shortly after the announcement was made.

"We'll fight the coronavirus and look out for all Israeli citizens. We have a national emergency government," he asserted. As per local media reports, the deal will be signed formally after Independence Day next week.

The details of the deal were not made public yet but media reports said that Netanyahu managed to persuade Gantz to agree to all his key demands, including a veto on the appointments of the next Attorney General and the State Prosecutor. The beleaguered Prime Minister, indicted in a series of cases of graft and breach of trust, is set to face trial beginning May 24.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin had entrusted Gantz to form a government after 61 out of 120 newly elected members of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in March 2 polls backed him to lead the next government. Gantz, a former Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff, failed to put a coalition together in the allotted 28 days time, and even in the following 48 hours of extension. The President sent the mandate back to the Knesset to choose a leader to form a government with majority support within 21 days. Failure to do so would have resulted in a fourth round of polls. Israelis voted last month for the third time in less than a year to break the deadlock on government formation.

The country has always had a coalition government and never seen a single party rule since its independence. The religious parties, themselves a divided lot but definitely on the Right side of the political spectrum, have always been a part of the coalition governments except one led by Ariel Sharon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

The World Health Organization insisted Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there wer...

5 jute mills in West Bengal get govt nod to resume ops

Five jute mills in West Bengal got the approval of the state government to resume operations amid a huge pending order for packaging materials. The industry was disappointed with a handful of mills getting approval to operate despite repeat...

Soccer-Valencia announce pay cut to cope with suspension of play

La Liga side Valencia have joined other top Spanish clubs in announcing a pay cut for players and coaches to help ease the financial impact caused by the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the club on Monda...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as U.S. producers can't give crude away

Wall Street fell sharply on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy.The SP energy index tumbled 4 after the front-mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020