Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Kept home by COVID-19, U.S. politics goes virtual; Dylan's ''Times They Are A-Changin" lyrics for sale and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kept home by COVID-19, U.S. politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatars

When stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach young voters ahead of the November U.S. election, Felix Clarke turned to an online computer game. The New Hampshire college student logged in to Minecraft, dressed his avatar in the blue T-shirt worn by canvassers for NextGen America, the progressive group for which he works, and strolled virtually up to other players, making his pitch.

Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin'' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" are going up for sale with a $2.2 million asking price in what could mark a world record for rock lyrics. Gary Zimet, owner of Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time, said on Sunday the one-page sheet of lyrics, written in a notebook and with changes and scribbles, was originally owned by Dylan's current manager, Jeff Rosen, and was now being sold by an anonymous private collector.

'Listen to your heart': Indigenous elders channel tough love in Earth Day film

Indigenous elders from Alaska to Australia have come together to deliver some tough love in a new film for Earth Day: the human race will only survive if we start putting our minds at the service of our hearts. Produced by Academy and Emmy award-winner Jeffrey D. Brown, Wisdom Weavers of the World was shot in Hawaii where Ilarion "Kuuyux" Merculieff, an Alaskan Unangan leader, gathered a dozen other elders to hold councils and ceremonies in November 2017.

Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World' coronavirus special

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey on Saturday headlined a special broadcast of music, comedy and personal stories celebrating those around the world on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, broadcast across multiple television channels in the United States and overseas, featured a Who's Who of pop culture in the biggest celebrity gathering so far to mark the effects of the virus.

