Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria: Israel fired missile on areas near historic Palmyra

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:35 IST
Syria: Israel fired missile on areas near historic Palmyra

Syrian air defences opened fire and shot down several missiles launched by Israeli warplanes near the central historic town of Palmyra, state media said. Syrian state TV gave no further details about the attacks on Monday night, the latest to hit central Syria in three weeks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Israeli strikes targeted Iranian and Iran-backed fighters in the desert near Palmyra. It had no immediate word on casualties, adding that Israeli warplanes were flying over neighbouring Lebanon. Iran is a strong backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to fight along his troops in Syria's nine-year conflict.

The strikes came hours after Iran's Foreign Minister Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif was in Damascus where he met with Assad and his Syrian counterpart. Israel has in the past used Lebanon's airspace to launch attacks on Syria and Israeli drones and warplanes were flying over Lebanon earlier on Monday. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Last month, Israeli warplanes fired missiles on the Shayrat air base also in the central province of Homs. In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies. Last week, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at and near an SUV carrying members of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Syria close to the border with Lebanon. No one was hurt in the attack.

Israel on Saturday accused Hezbollah of "provocative" activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the UN Security Council..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Italian girls take to rooftop tennis amid coronavirus lockdown

Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a higher level despite a nation-wide coronavirus lockdown as they staged a remarkable rally from the rooftops of neighbouring buildings. The girls in the Ligurian town of Finale Ligure coo...

'Last Dance' shatters ESPN documentary viewer mark

The first two episodes of The Last Dance, a 10-part series about legendary guard Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, attracted the most viewers for a documentary in ESPN history, the network announced Monday. The two 60-minute episodes th...

Masked McConnell sets Tuesday U.S. Senate session for relief bill

Leaders of the U.S. Congress inched closer on Monday to a possible 450 billion deal to help small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Senate setting a Tuesday session for a potential vote on the measure. Repu...

16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border

Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexicos northern border state of Tamaulipas, the state government said on Monday. Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020