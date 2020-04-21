Mirage, Heroes advance in ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational

Team Mirage capped a perfect day of action with a 13-0 shutout, claiming first place in Group A as the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational began Monday. Team Mirage (3-0) and Team Heroes (2-1) both advanced out of Group A to the Wednesday semifinals. Team Six (1-2) and Team Rift (0-3) were eliminated.

The closed-beta event features eight teams divided into two groups for round-robin play, with all matches consisting of a single map. The top two teams from each group will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the final set for later that day. Team Mirage downed Team Six 13-6 on Bind, then routed Team Heroes 13-2 on Haven before cruising to a 13-0 win over Team Rift on Haven.

Team Heroes posted two wins on Bind, beating Team Rift 13-1 and topping Team Six 13-9. Team Rift forfeited their final match to Team Six after capturing just one of 27 rounds.

The Team Mirage roster consists of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham, Keven "AZK" Lariviere, Braxton "Brax" Pierce, Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert and Spencer "Hiko" Martin. The Team Heroes roster features Overwatch players Gale "TSM Gale" Adelade, Jeff "emongg" Anderson, Brian "Kephrii" St. Pierre, Carter "Carter" Smith and Kelden "Boostio" Pupello.

Group B will be in action Tuesday with six matches: --Team Dev vs. Team Canyon

--Team Llama vs. Team Battlegrounds --Team Dev vs. Team Llama

--Team Dev vs. Team Battlegrounds --Team Battlegrounds vs. Team Canyon

--Team Llama vs. Team Canyon All matches are streaming at www.twitch.tv/espnesports.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.