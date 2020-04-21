Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO car used to transport swab samples attacked

PTI | Yangon | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:13 IST
WHO car used to transport swab samples attacked

A car used by the World Health Organization to transport swab samples to be tested for the COVID-19 virus has been attacked in western Myanmar, killing the driver and wounding a passenger. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported Tuesday that the vehicle bearing a U.N. license plate was attacked in Rakhine State en route to Yangon late Monday afternoon.

Rakhine has been the scene of bitter fighting between the government and the Arakan Army, an ethnic guerrilla group fighting for autonomy in Rakhine State. Each side blamed the other for the Monday attack. The newspaper account said the driver and the passenger, a health worker, were taken to a nearby hospital. The father of the driver, 28-year-old Pyae Sone Win Mg, said his son died Tuesday morning. AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Raj CM condemns Palgarh lynching incident, demands strict punishment for culprits

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the lynching of three persons in Palgarh in Maharashtra and demanded stringent punishment for the cultpritsThree men, who were mistaken for thieves, were allegedly lynched on Thursd...

Was told to 'sound dumber' by directors: Salma Hayek

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that initially in her career directors told her to sound dumber rather than putting her training as an actor to use. The 53-year-old actor said she hardly got any opportunity to show her calibre as ...

Northwest China sees return of coronavirus cases

A northwestern province on the frontline of Chinas coronavirus battle reported on Tuesday its first cases in nearly three weeks, all involving travellers from overseas, as imported infections started to level off elsewhere.Like other countr...

Babita Phogat joins Delhi police team to prepare meals for the needy

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on Tuesday helped police personnel here in preparing meals for the needy amid the ongoing lockdown, officials said. The Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Medallist visited the Najafgarh police sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020