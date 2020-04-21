Spain's Pamplona bull-run festival called off over virus

Spain's best-known bull-running festival in the northern town of Pamplona, held annually between July 6 and 14, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, city hall said Tuesday

Over one million people attend the centuries-old San Fermin celebration, which sees half-tonne fighting bulls chase hundreds of daredevils, many wearing traditional white shirts and scarves, though the narrow streets of the city each morning.

