Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 arrests reported as Spanish police crack down on extremism

PTI | Almeria | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:29 IST
3 arrests reported as Spanish police crack down on extremism
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spanish police have arrested at least three people in a southern city for suspected links to religious extremist groups that have allegedly conducted violent actions, The Associated Press has learned. Three members of Spain's National Police confirmed Tuesday that the operation was aimed at arresting suspected jihadists but declined to share more details because there could be more arrests. The three-spoke on condition of anonymity.

The arrests took place in a central neighborhood of Almería known as Cerro de San Cristóbal. The historic neighborhood in the southeastern Spanish provincial capital has narrow streets dotted by nightclubs and a mix of old and new buildings leading to the city's Alcazaba, a 10th-century fortress of Arabic origin. Antonio García, who owns several apartments in the vicinity, told AP that several police vans and heavily armed agents had cordoned off streets in the area for most of Monday.

Taxi driver Angel Vílchez and Miriam Cortez, who lives nearby, separately confirmed that six police vehicles and about 30 officers, including many in plainclothes, have blocked access to several streets since early Monday. "Everything was blocked off," Vílchez said. "The place is inundated with marijuana plantations inside houses, so I wouldn't be surprised if they found something else." Another neighbor, who asked not to be named in media reports, said police had shown up at 3 a.m. Monday and took away at least one person handcuffed from an apartment used for short stays by tourists.

Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested nearly 400 people connected to extremist religious groups since 2012. Many of the arrests have not led to judicial convictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures slide as sub-zero U.S. crude adds to pandemic jitters

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic collapse in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the spectre of a deep global recession in the coming months. Wall Street fell on ...

WIDER IMAGE-Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem

There are 48 bodies in the basement of the funeral home in Harlem. Forty are in cardboard boxes, ready for cremation. The other eight are in the refrigerator, to be embalmed and buried. It will be weeks or months before they get either. As ...

Reliance Infrastructure resumes toll operations at its road projects

Reliance Infrastructure RInfra on Tuesday said it has resumed toll operations at its 10 road projects and put in place all preventive measures to ensure safety of personnel in the wake of COVID-19 outbreakAs part of the governments initiati...

Amid lockdown, Guj govt's water conservation scheme begins

Amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday gave the green signal for the third edition of his governments Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan , a conservation plan to deepen water bodies i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020