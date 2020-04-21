Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rises to 5,297 - Health ministry official

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rises to 5,297 - Health ministry officialReuters | Tehran | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:40 IST
Iran's death toll from the COVID-19 respiratory disease reached 5,297 on Tuesday, as it claimed 88 lives in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official said.
The total number of infections reached 84,802, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran