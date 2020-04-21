Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Hubei, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, posts Q1 GDP slump

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:03 IST
China's Hubei, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, posts Q1 GDP slump
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's central Hubei province, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in the country, posted a 39.2% drop in economic output in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, weighed down by a slump in manufacturing.

The sudden outbreak of the new coronavirus has an unprecedented impact on the economic and social development of the province, with most economic indicators declining significantly in the first quarter, the Hubei statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM asks medical authorities to examine plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment, promote its use

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yog Adityanath on Tuesday asked the states medical authorities to promote plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after examining its efficacy. The chief minister, while chairing a high-level me...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S. crude collapse adds to pandemic worries

U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in U.S. crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.The Dow Jones Industrial Aver...

Jodhpur: Stone hurled at cop on lockdown duty, 2 held

A policeman on COVID-19 lockdown duty was injured after a stone was thrown at him from a houses roof in Rajasthans Jodhpur district on Tuesday, an official said. The two suspects in the case have been arrested, he said.SDRF jawan Ramlekh wa...

Telangana: Rao asks senior officials to visit districts to monitor COVID-19 containment measures

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked the Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to visit different districts in the State to monitor how the measures initiated to contain the spread of COVID-19 are being im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020