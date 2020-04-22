South Korean firm begins production of COVID-19 rapid test kits at Manesar facility
SD Biosensor, a South Korean bio-diagnostic company, has started production from its Manesar facility with a capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:18 IST
SD Biosensor, a South Korean bio-diagnostic company, has started production from its Manesar facility with a capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said on Tuesday. "SD Biosensor has just started production from its Manesar facility with a capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week. This will be further enhanced in coming weeks to meet growing demand," said Indian Embassy in a tweet.
Chairman of SD Biosensor Young-shik Cho met India's ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan to discuss the company's plans regarding combating COVID-19. "Mr Young-shik Cho, Chairman of SD Biosensor called on @ambsripriya to discuss the company's activities and plans for dealing with COVID-19 pandemic," the Indian Embassy said in another tweet.
India had on Monday signed an agreement with Humasis Limited, which will facilitate the supply of five lakh COVID-19 testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Two South Koreans recover from coronavirus after plasma therapy
PM Modi, South Korean President discuss challenges posed by COVID-19
South Korean coronavirus patients vote as parliamentary election kicks off
South Korean coronavirus patients vote as general election kicks off
North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul