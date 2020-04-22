Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN experts 'shocked' as Iran executes young offender

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:18 IST
UN experts 'shocked' as Iran executes young offender

United Nations rights experts accused Iran of violating international law on Tuesday for executing a prisoner who was just 17 years old when he committed a crime. Shayan Saeedpour, alleged to have committed murder in August 2015, was hanged on Tuesday, United Nations special rapporteurs Javaid Rehman and Agnes Callamard in a statement.

He was convicted and sentenced to death in October 2018, the Supreme Court confirming the sentence in February 2019. "We are shocked that the Iranian authorities have once again defied their international obligations by executing a child offender," the UN experts said.

"We have repeatedly reminded the Iranian government and judiciary that international human rights law is clear: the application of the death penalty to child offenders is strictly prohibited and its practice is an egregious violation of the right to life." Rehman is the special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, while Callamard is the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions. The independent experts do not speak for the UN but report their findings to the world body.

They said the state prosecutor reportedly pressured the family of the murder victim to request the application of the death penalty. Under Iranian law, they can either choose capital punishment or accept blood money and pardon the offender, the experts said.

"We are appalled that in this case Iranian officials allegedly promoted the application of the death penalty to a child offender," they said. The pair said the move may have been prompted by Saeedpour escaping from prison during protests on March 27 concerning the new coronavirus pandemic.

Iran is among the world's hardest-hit countries in the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 5,297 deaths. It has temporarily released some 100,000 prisoners, or around 40 percent of its entire prison population, in several stages since March to reduce crowding.

Human rights group Amnesty International said Saeedpour was convicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man during a fight. His execution was "vengeful and cruel", said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty's deputy regional director for the Middle East.

"The use of the death penalty against Shayan -- a child with a long history of mental illness -- was strictly prohibited. "This is abhorrent and must stop." Amnesty claimed there were at least 90 juvenile offenders on death row in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims

A message of condolence from Queen Elizabeth II and musical tributes for the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history poured in on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. According to public broadcaster CBC, police uncove...

LSU coach: QB Burrow fighter who 'built championship team'

Joe Burrow could be in for some hard times with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who won the national championship and Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night....

Flickers of joy in China's virus ground zero mask deep fears

A bride in a long white gown poses by Wuhans East Lake with her groom, face masks off momentarily as a photographer snaps pre-wedding photos. At a nearby park in the central Chinese city, a grandfather swings his tiny grandson in a hammock ...

Virgin Galactic dealmaker looks to defy IPO lull with $600 mln blank-check deal -sources

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is moving ahead with a 600 million initial public offering for a new blank-check company on Tuesday, after the coronavirus crisis upended plans last month, according to two people f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020