Commonwealth postpones heads of government meeting due to virus

A Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled to take place in the Rwandan capital Kigali in June has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation said on Tuesday

A new date for the event, which takes place every two years, would be announced in due course, the body's London-based secretariat said in a statement.

