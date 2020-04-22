Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:10 IST
From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A message of condolence from Queen Elizabeth II and musical tributes for the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history poured in on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. According to public broadcaster CBC, police uncovered in the rubble of a home burned to the ground by the suspect the remains of a couple reported missing, bringing the total number of victims to 20.

The gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, had begun his rampage late Saturday in the seaside village of Portapique, Nova Scotia, dying 14 hours later in a hail of police gunfire outside Halifax, 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. Queen Elizabeth II said she and Prince Philip "have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia." Canada's head of state also paid tribute to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers -- one of whom died, and another wounded -- and others who "selflessly responded to these devastating attacks." Across Canada, flags flew at half-mast, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proclaimed: "Today we are all Nova Scotians." He recounted how members of his RCMP security detail knew and remembered fondly Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed while responding to the shootings.

"It really goes to show just how tightly knit, not just the RCMP is as a force, but how close we are as a country," Trudeau said. A "virtual vigil" was planned for Friday evening, but already several popped up on social media.

A plane's flight path marked a heart-shape over the Atlantic coast town in mourning, unable to gather for in-person memorials or even hug each other due to coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings. "I wanted to reach out to the community. I wanted to be there with them. I wanted to tell them that I love them," pilot Neonakis told CBC, adding that because of social distancing, "my only avenue was through the air." His flight was shown on flight tracker website FlightAware.

A church in Banff, Alberta, meanwhile, rang its bells to the tune of "Farewell to Nova Scotia." The Canadian rock band Northern Pikes and others posted online bagpipes and acoustic guitar versions of "Amazing Grace," while Toronto-based Choir! Choir! Choir! offered to lead an online rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at 8 pm (2400 GMT). And Winnipeg musician Scott Nolan wrote a new "gentle tune" for Nova Scotians.

"Tonight I grieve for sons and daughters who never got to say goodbye... from Portapique to Shubenacadie, no one here will forget today," he sang. "The neighbor said he couldn't believe it... I thought I heard distant sirens, I see fire down the road, we can still hear the gunshots, at night it's hard to be alone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Friends' cast offers fans chance to join their reunion special

The cast of the hit TV comedy Friends on Tuesday offered six fans the chance to join them for their upcoming reunion show, which will raise funds for those worst-affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The One Where You Meet the Entire Cast o...

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small business

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly 500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and to aid hospitals dealing with large numbers of seriously ill pati...

Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the countrys worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said on Tuesday. The RCMP had sai...

Netflix adds 15.8 mln customers as global audiences shelter at home

Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported a surge in new sign-ups as audiences stayed in their homes to help fight the novel coronavirus and binged on series such as Tiger King, but the company predicted a weaker second half of the year if quarantine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020