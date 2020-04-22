Left Menu
Heineken suffers 14% slide in beer sales in March

22-04-2020
Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, on Wednesday reported a 14% slide in beer sales in March, with sharp declines in all regions as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants across the globe.

The brewer of Heineken, Tiger and Sol beers and Strongbow cider had already said beer volumes would be 2% lower in the first quarter, with a 4% decline in overall volumes, including cider and soft drinks.

The second quarter would be worse, with an impact also in the second half of the year as lockdowns may be lifted but the impact on the economy endured.

