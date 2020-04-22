Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:47 IST
Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four months after a distraught San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog, the blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd has been found and the two were reunited Tuesday. Emilie Talermo, 31, said she received a call Monday from an animal shelter in Palmdale, which is about 370 miles (600 kilometers) away in Southern California, telling her someone had just dropped off a dog with a microchip connected to her phone number.

To be sure it was her 6-year-old dog, Jackson, Talermo asked the shelter to send her photos. "As soon as I saw them, I burst into tears. It was him!" Talermo said.

Talermo launched a search on Dec. 14, when the dog with white, black, and gray fur and bright blue eyes was stolen from outside a grocery store in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood. She set up a website, www.bringjacksonhome.com, where she offered a USD 7,000 reward, "no questions asked," and even opened an account for the sweet-faced dog on Tinder. She also hired a plane to fly a banner with the search website over San Francisco and Oakland.

Friends and strangers helped by sharing on social media her pleas to find her dog, distributing thousands of flyers with the dog's photo and sending emails to veterinarians across the country asking them to be in the lookout. On Monday, friends in Santa Monica drove to Palmdale to pick up Jackson. Talermo was unable to drive herself to Southern California, but the San Francisco Police Department detective assigned to her case offered to drive to Santa Monica and bring Jackson back home.

The officer arrived in San Francisco with Jackson early Tuesday and let the dog out of a crate for a reunion with Talermo full of laughter, squeals and wiggles, a video of their encounter after four months apart showed. The shelter didn't say who dropped Jackson off but whoever had him fed him well because he returned home a little chunkier and doesn't seem "too traumatized," Talermo said.

Their reunion came at the perfect time: Talermo is moving out of San Francisco this weekend and will go home to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Once it's safe to travel again, she plans to live in Portugal, she said. For now, she is enjoying having Jackson home.

"He slept great, he was snoring. He has been basking in the sun in our backyard," Talermo said. "I didn't sleep at all, I was with my eyes closed, smiling. I'm just so happy to have him back in my life," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Safe as houses? Trading from home tests bank defences during crisis

Trading worth billions of dollars has shifted to kitchen tables or bedrooms as traders work through the coronavirus crisis from home, testing patchy fixes to make sure they stick to the rules. Far away from the strict confines of a dealing ...

FOCUS-Glow at home: Beauty industry remakes product pitches in the age of coronavirus

Out smoky eyes, red lipstick, and fake eyelashes. In dewy skin, under-eye concealer, moisturized hands.The 500 billion global beauty industry has almost overnight changed what and how it markets to a clientele hidden behind masks or stuck a...

NFL-Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format.The NFL Draft, typically a...

T20 WC will lose charm if held behind closed doors: Imam-Ul-Haq

Pakistans opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that if the upcoming T20 World Cup happens behind closed doors, then the tournament would end up losing its charm. Playing cricket without crowds would look odd. If T20 World Cup takes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020