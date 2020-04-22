Canada's Rogers withdraws 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis deepens

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday pulled its 2020 forecast due to uncertain economic conditions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The telecom operator's revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 fell 5% to C$3.42 billion due to lower subscriber activity during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.