Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian among 3 fresh Covid-19 cases in Nepal

Three persons including one Indian have been tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:02 IST
Indian among 3 fresh Covid-19 cases in Nepal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons including one Indian have been tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal. Samples tested at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test confirmed three samples to be positive with virus infection.

All three including the 24-year-old Indian national are kept in an isolation ward of BPKIHS. "They were kept in quarantine built on by Nepal Army in Morang's Tandi after the infection was confirmed in 13 people staying along inside the mosque in Bhulke. They now are kept in an isolation ward," said Dr Bikash Shah, Deputy Director at the BPKIHS.

With the detection of new infected ones, the tally in the Himalayan nation has hit 45. Udaypur District which has become the hotspot of the pandemic in Nepal alone has registered 27 active cases.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also has increased to seven with two discharges on Wednesday itself which has brought the number of active cases to 38. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says virus outbreak under control, as death toll rises by 117 to 2,376

Turkey has gotten the coronavirus outbreak under control, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, as data showed deaths from the virus increasing by 117 to 2,376, with 3,083 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.The total number of...

Abbas says Palestinian accords with Israel, U.S. null if Israel annexes West Bank land

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in remarks aired on Wednesday that his administration would regard agreements with Israel and the United States completely cancelled if Israel annexes land in the occupied West Bank.We have informed ...

Italy tops 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on WednesdayThe number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 pe...

Man arrested for refusing to take delivery from a Muslim

A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person. Gajanan Chaturvedi 51 was booked under IPC section 295A malicious act outraging religious feelings on Tuesday n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020