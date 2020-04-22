Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka intensifies coronavirus testing in Colombo slums

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:14 IST
Lanka intensifies coronavirus testing in Colombo slums
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The health authorities in Sri Lanka have increased testing for the coronavirus in the densely populated slums here after over 1,000 people were quarantined following one positive case in one of the shanties. With 12 new cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 infections reached 323 in the country. Seven people have died so far of the disease, while 105 have recovered.

"We have increased conducting PCR tests on people from those areas," Anil Jasinghe, Director of General Health Services said. The move comes after over 1,000 people were sent for quarantine following the discovery of one positive case at Bandaranaike Road area in central Colombo.

Jasinghe said that over 500 vendors at the wholesale fish market were also subject to PCR tests due to the threat of community transmission. A fish retailer who is a COVID-19 positive had visited the market recently, Jasinghe said. Police have issued new guidelines for mobile traders who visit residential areas for services during the lockdown. They have to be adequately protected, police said.

Hair saloons have been ordered to remain closed, while only two passengers would be permitted in auto rickshaws, police said. The country has placed some key districts under a total lockdown until April 27, while some of the districts relaxed curfew from this week.

On Monday, the government dropped its decision to relax the nationwide curfew. The island nation has been under a 24-hour curfew since March 20 to combat the deadly viral infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tensions mount as EU leaders mull huge virus recovery plan

European Union leaders are preparing for a new virtual summit to take stock of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the lives and livelihoods of around half a billion citizens and to thrash out a more robust plan to revive their rava...

Indian-origin man charged with child sex offences in UK

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man on Wednesday appeared before a UK court charged with child sex offences, including sexually grooming a minor girl. Mihir Aggarwal, from Hillingdon area of Greater London, was arrested by Scotland Yard officer...

Coronavirus tally rises to 264 in Haryana; death toll revised to 3

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 264 in Haryana on Wednesday with nine more people testing positive for the infection, a government bulletin said. The state also revised its death tally to three with Health Minister Anil Vij sayi...

Britain's death toll more than 18,000 from virus

The British government says 759 more people with the coronavirus have died in U.K. hospitals, taking the total to 18,100. The daily increase reported was lower than the 823 in the previous 24-hour period.The U.K.s death toll is the fourth h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020