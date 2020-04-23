Entertainment News Roundup: America's hip-hop community takes on coronavirus; Kelly Rowland joins U.S. coronavirus aid black community and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

America's hip-hop community takes on coronavirus

The U.S. hip-hop community is using its bullhorn to bring awareness and money to the battle against the coronavirus as data shows that African-Americans are dying at a disproportionately high rate. The New York City-based Universal Hip Hop Museum and entertainment company Mass Appeal will host a "Hip Hop Loves NY" livestream on Thursday to honor frontline healthcare workers.

Singer Kelly Rowland joins U.S. coronavirus special to aid black community

Kelly Rowland, Halle Berry and Anthony Anderson are among a host of black celebrities taking on the coronavirus epidemic as the disease continues to disproportionately affect minorities in the United States. The actors and singers will take part in television special "Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort," airing on cable channel BET on Wednesday, that aims to deliver financial, educational and community support directly to the African American community.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th 'Beautiful' issue

Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of "People" magazine's annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday. It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the celebrity publication's most coveted honors.

'Friends' cast offers fans chance to join their reunion special

The cast of the hit TV comedy "Friends" on Tuesday offered six fans the chance to join them for their upcoming reunion show, which will raise funds for those worst-affected by the coronavirus epidemic. "The One Where You Meet the Entire Cast of 'Friends'" was the latest celebrity entry into the #AllInChallenge launched in the United States to raise money to help feed Americans most at risk because of the pandemic.

AT&T will make HBO Max free to some customers, sets May 27 launch

AT&T Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will make its HBO Max streaming service free to some customers when it launches on May 27. The HBO Max app will be pre-loaded on the AT&T TV set top box. HBO Max will also be included with the AT&T Internet 1000 plan - the fastest residential internet the company provides - at no additional charge, and in AT&T-owned DirecTV's biggest package, DirecTV Premier, among other forms of distribution.

Virus turns off the beer taps as Munich cancels Oktoberfest

Munich's Oktoberfest, the world's largest popular festival, where revelers from all over the globe swig beer by the litre and sing along to oompah bands, fell victim on Tuesday to the coronavirus pandemic. Six million people flock to the Bavarian capital every year for the two-week festivities, held in packed tents with long wooden tables and benches where social distancing to avoid contagion would be both lamentable and impossible.

'One World' celebrity special for coronavirus draws 21 million Americans

Almost 21 million Americans watched the "One World: Together At Home" global special on Saturday in support of frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, according to Nielsen data released on Monday. Nielsen said that the two-hour concert, which featured appearances and performances from their homes by multiple celebrities including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce, was aired on 26 U.S. television networks.

