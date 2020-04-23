Left Menu
Gen.G, Triumph, EG post Road to Rio - North America wins

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 06:45 IST
Gen.G Esports, Triumph and Evil Geniuses got off to winning starts Wednesday as play began in the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America competition. In Group A action, Gen.G swept 100 Thieves 2-0, Triumph edged Cloud9 2-1, and Evil Geniuses defeated Orgless 2-0.

ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe all started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and an as-yet-unannounced share of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points.

Play began with Gen.G downing 100 Thieves 16-10 on Mirage and 16-10 on Dust II. Triumph opened with a 16-11 triumph on Vertigo, but Cloud9 pulled level by taking Inferno 16-9. Triumph won the decisive third map, Train, 16-14.

Evil Geniuses topped Orgless 16-13 on Mirage and 16-6 on Inferno. Group B gets underway Thursday with all six teams in action:

--Team Liquid vs. Bad New Bears --FURIA Esports vs. Team Envy

--Yeah Gaming vs. MIBR The two groups will play on alternating days through May 3. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10.

ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential Group A

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, +13 T1. Gen.G Esports, 1-0, +12

T1. Triumph, 1-0, even T4. Cloud9, 0-1, even

T4. 100 Thieves, 0-1, -12 T4. Orgless, 0-1, -13

Group B T1. Bad News Bears, 0-0, even

T1. FURIA Esports, 0-0, even T1. MIBR, 0-0, even

T1. Team Envy, 0-0, even T1. Team Liquid, 0-0, even

T1. Yeah Gaming, 0-0, even --Field Level Media

