Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empire's Crimsix: CDL servers 'not playable'

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:32 IST
Empire's Crimsix: CDL servers 'not playable'

The Dallas Empire's Ian "Crimsix" Porter, a two-time Call of Duty world champion, termed the Call of Duty League's servers "not playable" due to lag times. In a three-tweet declaration on Wednesday, Crimsix wrote that the CDL's server setup was unfair to the Empire earlier this month and will be unfair to the Chicago Huntsmen later this week. Chicago and Dallas are located in the vicinity of what Crimsix said were two of the league's five servers.

He wrote that the Empire and Huntsmen are being penalized by having to play on neutral servers outside their region. All CDL action is being contested online due to the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out planned homestands for all league teams. Crimsix posted: "Went through proper channels and still nothing getting changed for CDL Chicago so now I'm tweeting about it: CDL Dallas was played on neutrals servers in San Francisco, Texas (but clearly it isn't neutral for us; not an option), Chicago, Ohio, and Virginia.

"The servers are not playable. Every lag spike that you saw on stream last weekend, was not connection based problem with the stream. It was the actual game lagging on the host. Us & Huntsmen getting punished for being in the same location by these so called 'neutrals.'" He added, "If I get fined for this then so be it. But I WILL NOT have my 'onliner' reputation tarnished. Dropped a worse k/d online than at CDL LA!!! That's how you know something ain't right here."

The Empire were the designated home team for the most recent CDL weekend, April 10-12, and they defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 and topped the Toronto Ultra 3-2 before losing 3-1 to the Minnesota R0kkr in the semifinals. The R0kkr went on to lose 3-1 to the Mutineers in the final.

Chicago, which sits in first place in the CDL standings, is the designated host team for the upcoming CDL action Friday through Sunday. The Empire are tied for second place with the R0kkr and the Mutineers.

Crimsix was part of the compLexity Gaming team that won the Call of Duty Championship in 2014, and he played for the OpTic Gaming squad that captured the Call of Duty Championship in 2017. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Manipur intensifies fencing work, ups vigil along India-Myanmar border

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government has intensified fencing work and upped vigil along the India-Myanmar border in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the neighbourin...

Half of German firms using shortened working hours due to coronavirus - Ifo

Half of German companies are using the governments short-time work facility as most see a decline in revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak, a survey published by the Ifo economic institute on Thursday showed. Short-time work is a form of...

NHL-It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sports...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020