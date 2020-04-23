Empire's Crimsix: CDL servers 'not playable'

The Dallas Empire's Ian "Crimsix" Porter, a two-time Call of Duty world champion, termed the Call of Duty League's servers "not playable" due to lag times. In a three-tweet declaration on Wednesday, Crimsix wrote that the CDL's server setup was unfair to the Empire earlier this month and will be unfair to the Chicago Huntsmen later this week. Chicago and Dallas are located in the vicinity of what Crimsix said were two of the league's five servers.

He wrote that the Empire and Huntsmen are being penalized by having to play on neutral servers outside their region. All CDL action is being contested online due to the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out planned homestands for all league teams. Crimsix posted: "Went through proper channels and still nothing getting changed for CDL Chicago so now I'm tweeting about it: CDL Dallas was played on neutrals servers in San Francisco, Texas (but clearly it isn't neutral for us; not an option), Chicago, Ohio, and Virginia.

"The servers are not playable. Every lag spike that you saw on stream last weekend, was not connection based problem with the stream. It was the actual game lagging on the host. Us & Huntsmen getting punished for being in the same location by these so called 'neutrals.'" He added, "If I get fined for this then so be it. But I WILL NOT have my 'onliner' reputation tarnished. Dropped a worse k/d online than at CDL LA!!! That's how you know something ain't right here."

The Empire were the designated home team for the most recent CDL weekend, April 10-12, and they defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 and topped the Toronto Ultra 3-2 before losing 3-1 to the Minnesota R0kkr in the semifinals. The R0kkr went on to lose 3-1 to the Mutineers in the final.

Chicago, which sits in first place in the CDL standings, is the designated host team for the upcoming CDL action Friday through Sunday. The Empire are tied for second place with the R0kkr and the Mutineers.

Crimsix was part of the compLexity Gaming team that won the Call of Duty Championship in 2014, and he played for the OpTic Gaming squad that captured the Call of Duty Championship in 2017. --Field Level Media

