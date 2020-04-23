Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hygiene products group Essity eyes negative sales impacts from pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:48 IST
Hygiene products group Essity eyes negative sales impacts from pandemic

Swedish hygiene products giant Essity said on Thursday hoarding in March and the fact that many people have been staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic would negatively impact sales in coming quarters. Essity said in March it had boosted its output to beyond its normal full capacity to cope with higher demand across markets for most of its products, especially toilet paper, as the coronavirus drove consumers to stockpile.

It said on Thursday sales in March jumped 20% organically from a year earlier. In the full first quarter, growth was 8%. "Sales in future quarters will be adversely impacted by the stockpiling seen in March and sales in Professional Hygiene will also be negatively impacted by reduced travel, fewer restaurant visits and more people working from home," it said.

In the long term, however, the pandemic may lead to increased demand for hygiene and health products due to, for example, a greater focus on hand hygiene, it said. It reported a 67% jump in quarterly operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability to 5.33 billion crowns ($528 million), in line with a preliminary reading published April 14.

Essity is the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue such as toilet paper and handkerchiefs, under a wide range of brands such as Lotus, Edet, Tempo and Vinda. It is the global leader in hygiene products for businesses under the Tork brand, and in incontinence products with TENA. The rival to Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark said the pandemic and related measures to contain it meant uncertainty about future earnings was much greater than normal. ($1 = 10.1004 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Feature film on singer Whitney Houston in works from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' screenwriter

A feature film about American singer Whitney Houstons life is in the works from the screenwriter of Bohemian Rhapsody, Anthony McCarten. I Wanna Dance with Somebody will chronicle the life of the late singer who passed away in the year 2012...

'COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded'

Most children with COVID-19 may exhibit only mild symptoms, if any, requiring only supportive care, with good prognosis and full recovery possible within one to two weeks, according to a review of studies, which presents the clinical manife...

Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that success of lockdown will be judged finally on the countrys ability to tackle COVID-19 and also asserted that cooperation between the Centre and States is the key to success in th...

UK launches massive bond programme for next 3 months

Britains government plans to sell more government bonds over the next three months than it had previously planned for the entire financial year to fund a surge in public spending in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The UK Debt Management...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020