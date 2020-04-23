26 Taliban terrorists killed, 10 injured in clased with Afghan forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 23 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 26 Taliban terrorists were killed and several others were injured in clashes with Afghan forces in Qala-i-Zal and Dasht-i-Archi districts of Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunduz, local police told Sputnik. According to a spokesman for the Kunduz police chief, Hejatullah Akbari, ten terrorists of those 26 were killed in the Taliban's attack on checkpoints in Dasht-i-Archi district.

"Insurgents attacked checkpoints in Dasht-i-Archi district and ten Taliban terrorists were killed and eight others were wounded," Akbari told Sputnik. Attacks by the Taliban on security forces checkpoints in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington D.C. in late February that called for a reduction in violence in the country. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.