COVID-19: Indonesia to deploy 175000 security personnel to enforce travel ban during Eid

Indonesia will deploy 175,000 military personnel, police and public order officers to enforce travel restrictions for the upcoming Eid holiday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:29 IST
Indonesian flag. Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia will deploy 175,000 military personnel, police and public order officers to enforce travel restrictions for the upcoming Eid holiday to prevent the spread of coronavirus. National Police Spokesman High Commissioner Asep Adi Saputra said that the security operation will run from April 24 until May 31, to enforce a ban on traveling home for Eid, CNN reported.

Indonesia recently banned the annual Ramadan movement of city dwellers to their hometowns as coronavirus cases crossed the 7,000 mark. "On this day, I took a big decision. In today's meeting, I said that homecoming will be forbidden. Therefore, the preparation of this prohibition will be undertaken," said President Joko Widodo through a teleconference. He further explained that his decision was based on an evaluation by the government.

Police have also set up 19 checkpoints around the city of Jakarta as part of the operation. Jakarta is one of several jurisdictions considered "red zones" for COVID-19, in which stronger restrictions have been issued to contain the virus.

Indonesia has reported over 7,775 coronavirus cases and 647 people have died due to the deadly infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

