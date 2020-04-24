Left Menu
14 new flights to bring back 3,600 British travellers to UK from India

The UK will send 14 more chartered flights starting April 28 to take a total 3,600 British travellers back home from India in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 02:56 IST
Flags of India and UK. Image Credit: ANI

The UK will send 14 more chartered flights starting April 28 to take a total 3,600 British travellers back home from India in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. "...The 14 new flights announced today bring the total number of UK government charter flights from India to 52. We are continuing to work around the clock to ensure all British travellers in India are supported to come back to the UK if they wish," UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said.

As per the release by the British High Commission here, the UK has already helped over 6,500 people return from India since it began to charter flight programme, with a further 7,000 due to return in the coming weeks. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, "Travel to and from India is severely restricted and so we have organised a series of charter flights. Through these 52 UK charter flights, we will have brought back 13,000 people and our staff in India will continue to support all those UK nationals who need our help."

"We are extremely grateful for the close and continuing support of the Indian government and airport authorities in facilitating this unprecedented repatriation exercise. We are continuing to work around the clock to get as many British nationals home as possible," Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said. A total of 13,200 people have returned to the UK on 63 flights organised by the UK Foreign Office from 18 different countries and territories.

Flights from Amritsar to London will fly on April 28-30 and May 1-4. The flights from Ahmedabad will operate on April 28-29 and May 1, 3 and 4. Meanwhile, flights from Delhi to London will operate on April 30. (ANI)

