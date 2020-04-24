Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus related fatalities in US near 50,000

The coronavirus related fatalities in the US have reached close to 50,000 as the country recorded 3,176 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:57 IST
Coronavirus related fatalities in US near 50,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus related fatalities in the US have reached close to 50,000 as the country recorded 3,176 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus related fatalities in the US stood at 49,954.

The US, now the worst-hit country, has so far recorded 8,69,172 cases of the virus. The US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time) passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing.

The passage of the bill, which is an interim measure, came just a few weeks after a USD 2 trillion rescue stimulus package was announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tells CM Mamata Banerjee her strategy is to divert peoples attention from her failure to combat COVID-19 crisis.

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tells CM Mamata Banerjee her strategy is to divert peoples attention from her failure to combat COVID-19 crisis....

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states....

Mosque at Delhi's Parliament street closed, Imam urges people to pray at home

The Imam of Jama Masjid Mosque at Delhis Parliament Street on Friday urged people to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramazan as mosques remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. A poster has also been put outside the Mas...

No name change for UEFA Euro 2020 despite postponement until 2021

UEFA has stated that the European Championship will continue to be called Euro 2020 despite the tournament being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020