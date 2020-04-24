Left Menu
Coronavirus death toll passes 190,000 worldwide: AFP tally

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:42 IST
Coronavirus death toll passes 190,000 worldwide: AFP tally

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 190,000 on Friday, with nearly two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0740 GMT

A total of 190,089 people have died and 2,698,733 been infected since the virus emerged in China in December. The hardest hit continent is Europe, with 116,221 deaths and 1,296,248 cases

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963, followed by Italy with 25,549, Spain with 22,157, France with 21,856 and Britain 18,738.

