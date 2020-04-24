Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Five former Osasuna directors jailed for corruption - court filing

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:48 IST
Soccer-Five former Osasuna directors jailed for corruption - court filing

Five former directors of La Liga club Osasuna and two former Real Betis footballers have been handed prison sentences after being found guilty on a series of corruption charges, a Spanish court filing showed on Friday. Osasuna's former managing director Angel Vizcay was given the heaviest prison sentence, of eight years and eight months, for charges including misappropriation of funds, falsification of accounts and sporting corruption.

Former Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xavi Torres were handed prison sentences of one year each for sporting corruption, added the filing, which said this was the first time any convictions had been made in Spain for sporting corruption. Two real estate agents were also convicted for falsifying documents and were given prison sentences of nine months.

Osasuna and Real Betis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Grateful to SC for upholding constitutional right to report, broadcast: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that he is deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding his constitutional right to report and broadcast, and for granting him protection from arrest in connection with several ...

FEATURE-Warming climate and Arctic gas push threaten Russia's reindeer herders

By Alec Luhn YAMAL-NENETS AUTONOMOUS DISTRICT, Russia, April 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The flare stack at the Yarudeiskoye gas well burns brightly through the long Arctic night, lighting up the treeless tundra in northern Russia as co...

Lockdown: Machine makes 1,000 rotis an hour for needy in Noida

A roti-machine that makes 1,000 pieces of the flat-bread every hour has ensured that the needy here do not go hungry during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, officials said. Installed at a community kitchen in Bhangel village, the machine hel...

Indian women's tour of England postponed as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020