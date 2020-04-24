Japan records 13,192 positive cases of COVID-19

Tokyo [Japan], April 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 13,192, including 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in February, according to the data compiled by NHK public broadcaster. On Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan was 12,735.

Earlier in the day, another 43 crew members of the Italian cruise ship -- Costa Atlantica -- docked in the Japanese port of Nagasaki tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of those infected on the vessel to 91. The vessel with 623 crew members is currently undergoing maintenance at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard. Japanese Health Ministry officials believe that a cluster infection occurred on the ship.

As of now, a total of 341 people died of the disease in Japan, while 263 patients are in critical condition. Over 3,000 patients have recovered so far. (Sputnik/ANI)