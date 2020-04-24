Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia expects its economy to contract 4% in 2020 - prime minister

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:15 IST
Georgia expects its economy to contract 4% in 2020 - prime minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Georgia announced a 3.5 billion lari ($1.1 billion) support package on Friday of which more than 2 billion lari will go towards shoring up its economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday.

Presenting the plan to his government, Gakharia said the economy was expected to contract 4% this year and lose 1.8 billion lari in revenue. The government had projected a 4.5% growth in 2020. The plan set out by Gakharia allocates 2.110 billion lari to support businesses and the wider economy, 1.035 billion lari for welfare support, and 350 million lari for healthcare and medical needs.

The support measures draw on $3 billion of emergency funding to be provided by international financial institutions and donors, which Ghakharia announced on April 14, which Georgia appealed for to help it balance its budget for this year. "It became clear that we lacked 3.9 billion lari to balance the budget," he said.

Georgia earlier this week extended state of emergency till May 22. It includes a night curfew from 9 p.m. till 6 a.m., the closure of restaurants, cafes and most shops, a suspension of public transport and a ban on gatherings of more than three people. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and petrol stations remain open. Gakharia said that a nationwide ban on the movement of private vehicles would be lifted from April 27, while other restrictions would be removed gradually.

The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million has so far reported 431 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with five deaths. ($1=3.2 lari)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths: BMC.

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths BMC....

French public to get reusable textile masks for coronavirus protection

The French public will be provided millions of washable face masks from early May, the government said on Friday amid a row over its flip-flopping on the value of masks in protecting against coronavirus infection. Junior Finance Minister Ag...

Cambodian Facebook vendor gets six months prison for 'pornographic' adverts

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, April 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Cambodian woman was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after a court ruled that her Facebook live streams selling clothing and cosmetics while wearing skimpy outf...

Buildings closed by coronavirus face another risk: Legionnaires’ disease

Commercial buildings shuttered for weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus could fuel another grisly lung infection Legionnaires disease. Public health experts are urging landlords across the globe to carefully re-open buildings to prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020