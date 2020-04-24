Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodian Facebook vendor gets six months prison for 'pornographic' adverts

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:08 IST
Cambodian Facebook vendor gets six months prison for 'pornographic' adverts

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, April 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Cambodian woman was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after a court ruled that her Facebook live streams selling clothing and cosmetics while wearing skimpy outfits amounted to pornography, women's rights groups said.

Ven Rachna, 39, was arrested in February, two days after Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a speech that some online vendors were encouraging sexual assault and disgracing Cambodian culture by wearing scanty outfits. Having been jailed since her arrest, Rachna will go free early next month, local media reported, with the remainder of her sentence suspended.

Court officials could not be reached for comment, while women's rights groups were unclear about the release date. "The big issue here is not the amount of time she spends in prison, but the policies behind her being charged in the first place," said Ros Sopheap, head of the Gender for Development in Cambodia charity.

"Is this what we classify as pornography now?" Selling clothing and beauty products via Facebook live streams is a rising trend in conservative Cambodia, where many expect women to be submissive and quiet, a legacy of the Chbap Srey, an oppressive code of conduct for women.

In his speech before Rachna's arrest, the prime minister called for authorities to track down and "educate" women using what he saw as provocative sales pitches. "Sell your products, not your breasts," he said.

At the time of Rachna's arrest, advocacy group Amnesty International said the charges - of producing pornography and indecent exposure - were an affront to women's rights. "This is a deeply unjust conviction which tramples upon women's rights and freedom of expression," an Amnesty spokesperson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...

Sterling sinks after record UK retail sales drop

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday after data showed the biggest drop in British retail sales on record, adding to fears about the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.Official figures showed sales volumes fe...

Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US

A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said We received a request...

ANALYSIS-Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potatoes

Shopper Lexie Mayewski is having a hard time finding frozen french fries in Washington, D.C.-area supermarkets in the wake of coronavirus-fueled stockpiling. On the other side of the country, Washington state farmer Mike Pink is weighing wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020