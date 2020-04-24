Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka cross 400 mark; death toll 7

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:18 IST
Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka cross 400 mark; death toll 7

The coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka have crossed the 400 mark, with 40 new infections reporting on Friday, health officials said. A total of 414 cases have been reported with seven deaths since the outbreak began on March 11.

A new cluster was reported on Thursday with a Sri Lankan Navy facility north of here was found to have 30 COVID-19 cases. "Today (Friday) due to more PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests, more sailors from the Welisara naval base have been reported as positive,” Gen Shavendra Silva, the Army chief who heads the national prevention program, said.

"We have sent to quarantine all of their contacts with more results of PCR tests to come,” Silva said. Silva said that some sailors had contracted the virus while trying to send to quarantine a group of people in an area frequented by drug addicts.

Altogether 60 sailors from the Welisara facility have tested positive. Director General Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said PCR testing capacity has been increased.

He said soon Sri Lanka would be able to process 1,000 tests a day. Work on a new laboratory is currently underway with the Asian Development Bank assistance..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Home Ministry constitutes additional IMCTs to make assessment of situation, augment states efforts to combat COVID-19

The Union Home Ministry has constituted additional Inter-Ministerial Central Teams IMCT to make assessment of the situation and augment States efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. The Centre has constituted Inter...

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...

Sterling sinks after record UK retail sales drop

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday after data showed the biggest drop in British retail sales on record, adding to fears about the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.Official figures showed sales volumes fe...

Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US

A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said We received a request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020