COVID-19: US death toll crosses 50,000

COVID-19: US death toll crosses 50,000PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:53 IST
The death due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US has crossed the 50,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University
The confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday exceeded 2.7 million globally, with more than 192,000 dead, the university said
The US accounted for nearly a third of the total number of cases, exceeding 869,000, and more than a quarter of the deaths, at 50,031, it added.
