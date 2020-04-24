Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outing

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:27 IST
UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outing
Meghan Markle Image Credit: ANI

Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspaper's lawyer attempting to have claims that it had acted dishonestly struck out.

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year which included parts of a letter she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle. The case is the latest step in growing hostility between the media and the couple, now based in North America, who announced this week they would have "zero engagement" with four of Britain's top tabloids.

Lawyers for the duchess say the letter's publication was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright. They are seeking aggravated damages from the paper. As part of the claim, the lawyers accuse the Mail and other tabloids of harassing, humiliating and manipulating Thomas Markle, and contributing towards a fallout between father and daughter.

They argue the Mail had deliberately omitted parts of the letter, which was never intended to be made public, to paint the royals in a poor light. Antony White, the lawyer representing the Mail, sought at a pre-trial hearing on Friday to have allegations the paper had acted dishonestly and had stoked the rift removed from the case, along with references to other articles about the royal which she says were false.

He said it was "remarkable" the claim about the treatment of Markle had been made without the duchess having contacted her father to see if he agreed. Given Britain's coronavirus lockdown, Friday's hearing - one of the first stages in the legal action - was held by video, with lawyers and journalists joining remotely.

MEGHAN AND HARRY LISTEN IN Meghan and Harry, who are living in the Los Angeles area having stepped down from their royal roles at the end of last month, were also expected to listen in, a source said.

The case centres on articles published in February 2019 about the rift between Meghan and her father, who fell out after her pomp-laden wedding to Harry in May the year before. Markle pulled out days before the wedding after undergoing heart surgery and following news he had staged photos with a paparazzi photographer. Speculation about his attendance dominated the build-up to the ceremony and he has not spoken to Meghan since.

The Mail says unnamed friends of Meghan had put her version of events in interviews with the U.S. magazine People and that Markle had the right to put his side. The paper's lawyers also argue that given Meghan's royal status, there was legitimate public interest in her personal and family relationships. At the hearing, White rejected the allegation the tabloid had acted dishonestly or maliciously by publishing extracts of the letter she sent her father in August 2018 and said it should be dismissed as irrelevant.

In response, Meghan's lawyer David Sherborne said the editing of the letter had been highly misleading. "It was disclosed with the sole and entirely gratuitous purpose of satisfying the curiosity of the newspaper's readership regarding the private life of the claimant, a curiosity deliberately generated by the defendant," said Sherborne.

He argued the Mail had pursued an agenda of publishing offensive stories about Meghan. "If the defence want to cross examine her ... they can do," Sherborne said, indicating the duchess might appear in the dock at the future trial. The Mail has already suggested her father could be a witness.

The judge, Mark Warby, said he hoped to give his decision on Friday's issues within a week. A date for a full trial has not yet been set.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

President Donald Trumps comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 received heavy pushback from health and other officials Friday and even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never ...

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

COVID-19: Coal India donates Rs 221cr to PM fund

State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday said it has contributed Rs 221 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund PM Cares to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of CIL have voluntarily ...

Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details

Sunny Leone has shared a video on Instagram on April 24 in which she has revealed the reality of her husband, Daniel Weber. The former pornographic actress has sarcastically trolled her husband by showing his daily routine during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020