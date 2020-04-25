Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy; U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy; U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit and more
Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort.

U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a hoax. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said in the ruling, published on the court's website, that Smollett "cannot bring a state malicious claim until proceedings against him have been terminated."

Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'

Taylor Swift on Thursday revived her feud with her former record company, complaining that the release of a 2008 collection of recordings for a radio show was "tasteless." "I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight. ... This release is not approved by me," Swift told her 131 million Instagram followers.

Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones gave their fans some satisfaction on Thursday by releasing a new track "Living in a Ghost Town", part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown. The song, powered by a Keith Richards' riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a video showing deserted streets and subway stations in London, Los Angeles, Kyoto and other cities.

Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host

Coronavirus quarantine has supermodel Naomi Campbell reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series "No Filter with Naomi." The catwalk queen is chatting live on YouTube every day with some of her famous friends, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss.

Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film

Whitney Houston is headed back to the big screen in a feature film about the singer's life that took her to the heights of fame but ended in drug addiction and tragedy. Taking its title from one of Houston's biggest hits - "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" - the film has the backing of the singer's estate and her longtime record producer and mentor Clive Davis, producers said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fmr tennis ace Bob Hewitt, convicted of child rape, released on parole

Former world tennis champion Bob Hewitt is back home with his family after serving just over half of his jail sentence for child rape, the weekly Sunday Times reported. Hewitt, now 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage te...

2 arrested in AP's Guntur for smuggling 3 kg cannabis

Guntur district police have arrested two repeated offenders for smuggling 3 kg cannabis at Undavalli caves area. The duo -- Ravi Mahesh Kumar and Chadala Jyothi -- were arrested on Thursday.Earlier, the excise department had caught these tw...

Brazil 'super minister' quits in Bolsonaro's worst crisis yet

Brazils Jair Bolsonaro suffered the heaviest blow to his presidency so far as his popular justice minister quit on Friday and accused him of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, adding to the turmoil of a government struggling ...

Disinfectant makers steer consumers away from Trump's coronavirus comments

Makers of household cleaners on Friday took the unusual step of urging people not to drink or inject their products, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try using them to cure COVID-19 patients. Reckitt Benckiser, the UK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020