Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glad to see increasing SAARC cooperation to combat COVID-19: US diplomat

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Friday (local time) said that the United States is pleased to see increasing cooperation among the SAARC countries in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:55 IST
Glad to see increasing SAARC cooperation to combat COVID-19: US diplomat
Senior US diplomat Alice Wells (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Friday (local time) said that the United States is pleased to see increasing cooperation among the SAARC countries in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "COVID-19 knows no borders and combating it will require regional cooperation among South Asian neighbours. Pleased to see increasing SAARC cooperation, including the India-proposed March 15 heads of state call and the Pakistan-led April 23 video conference with health officials," Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), quoting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells, tweeted.

SAARC or the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, comprises eight countries -- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan on Thursday called a meeting of SAARC countries on COVID-19, claiming it to be a ministerial conference, but later it turned out that only official-level dignitaries participated at the forum.

On March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with SAARC leaders where he initiated a COVID-19 emergency fund for the regional bloc with an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund. All other SAARC nations had promptly donated to the COVID-19 emergency fund except Pakistan, which was the last among the eight members of the bloc to contribute to COVID-19 emergency fund. Islamabad pledged USD 3 million to the fund. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups SHGs in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with s...

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020