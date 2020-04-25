Left Menu
Ramaphosa asks Muslims to take courage, strength from Ramzan amid coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:12 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Image Credit: ANI

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged millions of Muslims in Africa, who are commemorating Ramzan amid the coronavirus pandemic with unprecedented bans on family gatherings and mass prayers in mosques, to take courage and strength from the message of the holy month. Muslims across Africa have lauded Ramaphosa for sharing a message of hope in his capacity as the current chair of the African Union.

"The crescent moon has risen over our continent, Africa. And the sacred month of Ramzan has begun. On behalf of the African Union, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters well during this holy month," the president said. He said Ramzan is a time for reflecting on the values of humility, simplicity, sacrifice, and solidarity.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Muslim-majority countries have imposed widespread restrictions, with many canceling Friday prayers and shuttering holy sites. Saudi Arabia has largely locked down Mecca and Medina and halted the year-round Umrah pilgrimage. "Sadly, Ramzan this year will not be as it was last year. We are in the shadow of a global public health emergency. The coronavirus pandemic has left no area of the world untouched," he said.

Ramaphosa said a number of countries have imposed measures to contain the spread of the virus. "(This) means that many of the Ramzan traditions like praying at the mosque, making the Umrah pilgrimage (to Makkah), and visiting family and friends are not taking place," he said.

"If we are to prevail against this pandemic, we have to stand united and observe the provisions that are in place to safeguard our health and the health of others. "At a time where millions face hunger, destitution, and misery, the charitable acts performed during Ramzan are more solely needed than ever. It will be a long and difficult road to restore our society," he said.

Ramaphosa said the Ramzan spirit of giving and of charity will continue to be needed for a long time to come. "As Africans, we will emerge from this hardship with a new consciousness. We will understand, and perhaps as never before, our great duty to help and support those less fortunate than ourselves will be enhanced," he said.

"May this blessed month, be a time in which we strengthen the bonds of solidarity that exist between us as Africans," Ramaphosa concluded.

