Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 378 deaths

Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 378 deathsPTI | Spa-Francorchamps | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:31 IST
Spain's daily virus toll rose slightly on Saturday with 378 people dying, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeks
The figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, making it the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Italy.
