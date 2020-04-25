Left Menu
Fnatic reach grand final of BTS SE Asia event

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:51 IST
Fnatic won the first map in just under 40 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes, dropping TNC Predator into Sunday's best-of-three lower bracket final against Geek Fam. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Fnatic swept TNC Predator on Saturday to reach the grand final of the BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia playoffs. Fnatic won the first map in just under 40 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes, dropping TNC Predator into Sunday's best-of-three lower bracket final against Geek Fam.

Geek Fam earned their spot in the lower bracket final by sweeping BOOM Esports on Saturday in just under 32 minutes and 27 minutes. The winner of Sunday's best-of-five grand final will earn $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool.

Prize pool: 1. TBD, $21,000

2. TBD, $11,000 3. TBD, $6,500

4. BOOM Esports, $4,500 5-6: Reality Rift and Team Adroit, $2,250

7-8: T1 and CR, $1,250 --Field Level Media

