Team Vitality, Fnatic victorious in Road to Rio - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 02:24 IST
Team Vitality, Fnatic victorious in Road to Rio - Europe
ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held on May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Team Vitality and Fnatic rebounded from falling short in their first matches in ESL One: Road to Rio -- Europe by winning their respective Group A contests on Saturday. Team Vitality recorded a 2-1 win over Complexity Gaming while Fnatic dispatched Astralis by the same score.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America, and South America started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage. The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus an as-yet-unannounced share of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points and 1,500 RMR points.

On Saturday, Team Vitality answered a 19-16 setback on Mirage by posting a 16-8 win on Dust II and 16-3 triumph on Inferno. Fnatic sandwiched a 16-9 victory on Train and a 16-12 triumph on Overpass around a 19-16 setback on Inferno in the second map.

Group A action continues on Sunday as Team Heretics face off against ENCE. Group B will feature three matches on Sunday, with North squaring off versus mousesports, G2 Esports battling FaZe Clan, and Movistar Riders challenging cOntact Gaming.

ESL One: Road to Rio -- Europe standings, with the win-loss record and map differential: Group A

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0, +33 T2. ENCE, 1-0, +5

T2. Team Heretics, 1-0, +4 T4. Astralis, 1-1, +6

T4. Team Vitality, 1-1, +4 T4. Fnatic, 1-1, +3

T7. Dignitas, 0-2, -23 T7. Complexity Gaming, 0-2, -32

Group B T1. G2 Esports, 1-0, +14

T1. Copenhagen Flames, 1-0, +11 T1. FaZe Clan, 1-0, +7

T1. Movistar Riders, 1-0, +6 T5. mousesports, 0-1, -6

T5. North, 0-1, -7 T5. c0ntact Gaming, 0-1, -11

T5. GODSENT, 0-1, -14 --Field Level Media

