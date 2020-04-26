Left Menu
Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 03:13 IST
The destroyer with its crew of 350 is off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to U.S. counter-drug activities. Image Credit: ANI

The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 to 33. The destroyer with its crew of 350 is off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to U.S. counter-drug activities.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Navy said an embarked medical team continues testing of the Kidd's crew. Two sailors have been medically evacuated to the United States. Meanwhile, officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment. The Navy says the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island is en route to rendezvous with Kidd in case medical support is required at sea. Officials say the Makin Island has a fleet surgical team, intensive care capacity, and ventilators as well as additional testing capability.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship at sea to report an outbreak of the coronavirus. Officials say the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has reported more than 850 cases of infection among its nearly 5,000 crew members. Most of its crew has been moved ashore to quarantine on Guam.

