Huntsmen rebound to reach semis in CDL Week 6

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:14 IST
The Chicago Huntsmen finally tapped into their home-series advantage, winning twice during Week 6 play Saturday, including a revenge victory over the New York Subliners, to advance to Sunday's semifinals. A pair of 3-1 victories for Chicago, first over the London Royal Ravens and then over the Subliners, came after New York earned a 3-2 victory over the host Huntsmen on Friday. Chicago advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive series and for the fourth time in the past five series.

With the matchup tied at a game each, the Huntsmen defeated the Subliners 158-156 on Hackney Yard Domination in Game 3, then won 250-167 on Hardpoint St. Petrograd for the 3-1 advantage. The Dallas Empire, Seattle Surge and Atlanta FaZe also advanced to Sunday's semifinals. Dallas moved on with a 3-1 victory over Seattle, despite dropping Game 1 of Hardpoint Azhir Cave.

The Surge rebounded to defeat the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 to move on, finishing off the victory with a 250-223 win on Hardpoint St. Petrograd. After winning Friday, the Subliners lost twice on Saturday, also falling 3-2 to Atlanta as the FaZe advanced to the semifinals.

Seattle will face Atlanta in Sunday's first semifinal while Dallas and Chicago meet in the second semifinal. The winners of each matchup will meet in the final later Sunday. Week 6 marked the beginning of new CDL procedures in terms of the servers used for the online matches. Following criticism of game lag and allegations that the system was biased against teams that couldn't use servers in their area, the CDL increased its server total from five to nine spread across the United States.

In addition, before each match, both teams were given the same three servers to test. Each team would then submit a blind veto of one server. If the vetoes were different, the remaining server would be used for the match. If the vetoes were the same, the CDL's operations team would determine which of the other two servers would be utilized. Week 6 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL points 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points

3-4. $10,000, 20 CDL points 5-6. no prize money, 10 points

7-8. no prize money, no points Call of Duty League standings through Week 5:

1. Chicago Huntsmen, 110 points T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 100 points

T2. Dallas Empire, 100 points T2. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

5. Atlanta FaZe, 90 points 6. Paris Legion, 60 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 20 points T8. Seattle Surge, 20 points

T10. New York Subliners, 10 points T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points

--Field Level Media

