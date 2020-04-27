Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump rejects reports that he's about to fire health secretary Alex Azar

US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening denied that he was going to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:12 IST
Trump rejects reports that he's about to fire health secretary Alex Azar
US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening denied that he was going to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. In a tweet, Trump said that "Reports that H.H.S. Secretary @AlexAzar is going to be 'fired' by me" are false.

The President accused the media of being "...desperate to create the perception of chaos and havoc in the minds of the public. They never even called to ask. Alex is doing an excellent job!" Azar echoed Trump's message in his own tweet thread later Sunday evening attacking the media and praising the President's coronavirus response.

The pushback came after a senior administration official told CNN on Saturday that White House officials were discussing plans to replace Azar following a spate of criticism over the response to coronavirus outbreak. Any move to replace Azar would be contingent on Trump deciding to move forward, and there is currently little appetite inside the White House for a big shake up amid the coronavirus pandemic. The official stressed that nothing is imminent, but there are discussions underway at the White House about replacing Azar.

Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told CNN on Saturday, "The Department of Health and Human Services, under the leadership of Secretary Azar, continues to lead on a number of the President's priorities. Any speculation about personnel is irresponsible and a distraction from our whole-of-government response to COVID-19." HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said on Saturday that Azar "is busy responding to a global, public health crisis and doesn't have time for palace intrigue."

Still, the discussions come after Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence, rather than Azar, as the White House's point man for coronavirus response at a rare presidential news conference. Trump had privately expressed frustration over Azar's lack of communication on key issues as the head of the White House coronavirus task force. Azar has also been at odds with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, an ally of Pence's from Indiana who has been involved in the coronavirus task force briefings, the media reported.

Azar, who joined the Trump administration in January 2018, served as general counsel and deputy secretary of the agency under former President George W. Bush. He then joined Eli Lilly, becoming president of Lilly USA in 2012.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur police urge people to not fly kites amid lockdown

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song didi tera dewar deewana from the 90s classic movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Playing their special version of th...

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020