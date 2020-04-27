Left Menu
Indian national killed in road accident in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:26 IST
A 33-year-old Indian worker was killed in Singapore along with an Indian-origin Malaysian man when a car swerved out of its lane and hit their motorcycle. The police are investigating the fatal accident of Sulthan Abdul Kathar Rahman Kareem from Tamil Nadu along with Mhamed Rbik Mohamed Farook, 27, from Malaysia.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the man driving the car swerved on Hougang Avenue 3, making a sudden right turn onto Airport Road, towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway. The two men on the motorcycle were taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, reported The Straits Times.

The two colleagues were heading to their workplace at an Indian restaurant. "My cousin is the sole breadwinner of his family, who were living back home in the Kottaipattinam village in southern India," said Sulthan's cousin, Kalandar Maraikayar Mohamed Riyas. Sulthan had been working in Singapore for over four years.

He leaves behind his wife, 22, his two-year-old daughter and his parents, who are both in their sixties. Kalandar added that Sulthan's friends and family are now trying to raise funds for his funeral and to provide financial aid to his family.

The 39-year-old male driver of the sedan car was arrested for dangerous driving causing death..

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

