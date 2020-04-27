Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN report notes drop in number of Afghan civilians killed

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:45 IST
UN report notes drop in number of Afghan civilians killed

A report by the UN mission in Afghanistan on Monday noted a drop in the number of civilians killed in violence in the first three months of this year, compared to the same time last year, but underscored the still heavy toll the conflict continues to inflict on the civilian population. The report said 533 people, including 152 children, died due to the fighting in the war-torn country in the first quarter of 2020, and hundreds more were wounded. That represented a 29 per cent decrease, compared to the same period in 2019, and the lowest death toll figure for a first quarter of a year since 2012.

The report came as the Kabul police said a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle detonated in the capital on Monday but caused no casualties. According to the report, the Taliban and other anti-government militant groups, such as the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan, were responsible for the majority of the civilian casualties during the first three months – or 55%. The Taliban were responsible for as many as 39% of civilian casualties, the report said, an increase by 22% compared to the same period last year.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the UN report as an attempt “to cover up daily crimes against civilians committed by US and Afghan forces." “Afghans are witnessing that most of the civilian casualties are due to indiscriminate bombings, rocket attacks on villages and towns as well as raids on civilian homes," Mujahid said. The UN report said Afghan forces and their allies were responsible for 32 per cent of all civilian casualties during the first quarter of 2020. The report also said that pro-government forces were responsible for more child casualties than the Taliban and other militants and over twice as many child deaths — mainly due to fatalities inflicted during airstrikes and indirect fire during ground operations against militants.

Children and women continue to be disproportionately impacted by the violence, it said, adding that the UN mission documented that 152 children and 60 women died in violence from January 1- March 31. The report also highlighted a disturbing increase in violence in March, when it was hoped that the Afghan government and the Taliban would start negotiations after a peace deal that was signed by the Taliban and the U.S. at the end of February.

The report came a day after Zalmay Khalilzad, the US peace envoy to Afghanistan, called on the country's feuding leaders to set their differences aside to combat the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and advance the stalled US deal with the Taliban. Deborah Lyons, the UN chief's special representative for Afghanistan, echoed that appeal, saying she called “on all parties to seize the opportunity" and “to focus collective efforts on fighting a common enemy, the COVID-19 pandemic.” “To safeguard the lives of countless civilians in Afghanistan and to give the nation hope of a better future, it is imperative that violence is stopped with the establishment of a cease-fire and for peace negotiations to commence,” she said.

Afghanistan has reported 1,703 cases and 57 deaths from the coronavirus..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA on PIL seeking refund of cancelled air tickets

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to airlines to refund the full amount of air tickets cancelled ...

South Korean band 'Oh My Girl' makes their first comeback with music video, 'Nonstop'

South Korean girl group formed by WM Entertainment, Oh My Girl has made their first comeback after Queendom with their new music video Nonstop. Nonstop is the title track off of their seventh mini-album of the same name, which is released t...

COVID-19: Force Motors deploys 80 mobile dispensaries in Maharashtra cities for medical check-ups

Pune-based automaker Force Motors on Monday said it has deployed over 80 mobile dispensaries along with teams of doctors and paramedics as well as medicines across several cities of Maharashtra to conduct medical check-ups, to fight the cor...

African Energy Chamber calling on BEAC to relax currency controls rules

The African Energy Chamber www.EnergyChamber.org has joined oil industry stakeholders in calling on the Bank of Central African States BEAC to relax its currency controls rules adopted in June 2019.Last year, the BEAC introduced new rules c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020