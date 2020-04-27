Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch residents celebrate 'King's Day at Home'

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:45 IST
Dutch residents celebrate 'King's Day at Home'

The Dutch national birthday party for their king is a muted affair, dubbed King's Day at Home because of coronavirus restrictions. King Willem-Alexander was celebrating his 53rd birthday Monday with his family at their palace in a forest on the edge of The Hague after a mass celebration in the southern city of Maastricht was canceled due to the coronavirus.

In a nationally televised speech to the nation, he paid tribute to health care workers and others battling the virus and hoped for better times ahead. Flanked by his wife Maxima and their three daughters, Willem-Alexander said the annual holiday would be unique, “especially unique because I hope it will be absolutely the last King's Day at Home in history.” King's Day is usually a nationwide celebration involving street parties and children selling secondhand toys in makeshift garage sales known as “free markets” throughout the country.

But early Monday, streets were still largely deserted apart from queues of shoppers, observing social distancing guidelines, outside bakeries selling traditional King's Day pastries decorated with orange frosting.(AP) AMS AMS.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA on PIL seeking refund of cancelled air tickets

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to airlines to refund the full amount of air tickets cancelled ...

South Korean band 'Oh My Girl' makes their first comeback with music video, 'Nonstop'

South Korean girl group formed by WM Entertainment, Oh My Girl has made their first comeback after Queendom with their new music video Nonstop. Nonstop is the title track off of their seventh mini-album of the same name, which is released t...

COVID-19: Force Motors deploys 80 mobile dispensaries in Maharashtra cities for medical check-ups

Pune-based automaker Force Motors on Monday said it has deployed over 80 mobile dispensaries along with teams of doctors and paramedics as well as medicines across several cities of Maharashtra to conduct medical check-ups, to fight the cor...

African Energy Chamber calling on BEAC to relax currency controls rules

The African Energy Chamber www.EnergyChamber.org has joined oil industry stakeholders in calling on the Bank of Central African States BEAC to relax its currency controls rules adopted in June 2019.Last year, the BEAC introduced new rules c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020