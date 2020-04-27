Through video conference, Jaishankar discusses coronavirus with Afghan FM

Left Menu
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and discussed humanitarian assistance including food and medical supplies during coronavirus crisis.

27-04-2020
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and discussed humanitarian assistance including food and medical supplies during coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he discussed wide range of issues with Atmar including coronavirus challenge and humanitarian assistance including food and medical supplies.

"Virtual diplomacy today included a wide-ranging meeting with FM @MHaneefAtmar of Afghanistan. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, ensuring that the development partnership continues strongly," Jaishankar tweeted "Discussed the coronavirus challenge and humanitarian assistance, including food & medical supplies. Also stressed the safety and well-being of the Sikh community. Talks covered the latest developments on the Afghanistan peace efforts," he added.

India recently gifted Afghanistan with the consignments of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol tablets to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing essential medical supplies.

On April 12, New Delhi shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Kabul to ensure food security during difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

