PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

Headlines

Anbang sues South Korean buyer over $5.8bn hotel deal https://on.ft.com/2ScC7XM Former UBS chairman Marcel Ospel dies at 70 https://on.ft.com/3eVKrVD

Boris Johnson tells EU to shift Brexit stance https://on.ft.com/2KGMFua Overview

China's Anbang has filed a lawsuit against South Korean asset manager Mirae, accusing it of failing to pay $5.8 billion for 15 U.S. luxury hotels. The former chairman of UBS Group AG, Marcel Ospel, has died of cancer at the age of 70.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned European Union leaders that they will have to shift their Brexit stance. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)