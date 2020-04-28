PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 05:47 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Anbang sues South Korean buyer over $5.8bn hotel deal https://on.ft.com/2ScC7XM Former UBS chairman Marcel Ospel dies at 70 https://on.ft.com/3eVKrVD
Boris Johnson tells EU to shift Brexit stance https://on.ft.com/2KGMFua Overview
China's Anbang has filed a lawsuit against South Korean asset manager Mirae, accusing it of failing to pay $5.8 billion for 15 U.S. luxury hotels. The former chairman of UBS Group AG, Marcel Ospel, has died of cancer at the age of 70.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned European Union leaders that they will have to shift their Brexit stance. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- Boris Johnson
- South Korean
- UBS
- EU
- Bengaluru