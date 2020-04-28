Kremlin: Russia still in contact with Libya participants, wants diplomatic communication

Kremlin: Russia still in contact with Libya participants, wants diplomatic communicationReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:07 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russia was still in contact with both warring sides in the conflict in Libya, adding that it believes the only route to peace is through political and diplomatic communication between all parties.
"Russia remains in contact with all participants in the Libyan process," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "We believe that there are no other ways to regulate the Libyan problem."
Earlier on Tuesday, the RIA news agency, citing a foreign ministry source, said that Russia was surprised by eastern-Libya-based military leader Khalifa Haftar's power grab on Monday.
